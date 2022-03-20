UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Mueller Industries worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

