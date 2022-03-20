UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Laureate Education worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,551,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

