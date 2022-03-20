UBS Group Lowers LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LFST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $9.34 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

In other news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $6,235,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $2,491,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $393,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

