Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 8,094,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,696,704. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.