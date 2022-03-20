Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($59.82) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($53.32) to GBX 4,000 ($52.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.52) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.12) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.12) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,116.67 ($53.53).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,420.50 ($44.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,695.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,854.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($48.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($195,734.72). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($49.86) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($25,925.62). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

