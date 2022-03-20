Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNPRF. Nord/LB lowered Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Uniper from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.45.

UNPRF stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

