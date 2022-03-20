uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QURE. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

uniQure stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $834.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in uniQure by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in uniQure by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in uniQure by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

