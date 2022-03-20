Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Director Bruce William Aunger Purchases 5,000 Shares

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Bruce William Aunger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at C$178,200.
TSE UNI opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.33 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.23. Unisync Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.58.
Unisync Company Profile (Get Rating)
