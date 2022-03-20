Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Director Bruce William Aunger Purchases 5,000 Shares

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Bruce William Aunger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at C$178,200.

TSE UNI opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.33 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.23. Unisync Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.58.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand; and various products and services under the ShowroomOne brand name.

