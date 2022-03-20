United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,662,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 4,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $61.34.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

United Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.