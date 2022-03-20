United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.83.
United States Antimony Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.