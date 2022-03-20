United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.960-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.United States Steel also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.96-3.00 EPS.

Shares of X stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.10.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1,622.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 404,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

