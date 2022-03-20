Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UTZ. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Utz Brands news, COO Cary Devore bought 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,283,000 after buying an additional 1,326,565 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after buying an additional 1,186,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,954,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

