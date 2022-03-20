Vai Price Reaches $0.89 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $51.32 million and approximately $93,530.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.20 or 0.06895251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,472.52 or 1.00050355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040908 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

