Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The company’s Gulf coast presence helped it to expand export volumes over the past years and gain from high distillate margins.Through the December-end quarter, the company returned $401 million to stockholders as dividend payments. Moreover, the company is expected to capitalize on the increasing demand for distillate fuel. However, high debt level can affect the company’s financial flexibility. Valero has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing expenses, adversely affecting the income. Also, uncertainty in the refining business is making its near-term outlook gloomy. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE VLO opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

