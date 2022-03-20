Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $69.00 on Thursday. Value Line has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of -0.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 32.12%.
Value Line Company Profile (Get Rating)
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
