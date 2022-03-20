Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $69.00 on Thursday. Value Line has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of -0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Value Line by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Value Line by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Value Line by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 7.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

