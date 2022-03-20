Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Position Trimmed by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Valvoline by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Valvoline by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 1,739,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,146. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Valvoline Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.