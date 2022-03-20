Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is New Potomac Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

