Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

