Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,044 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average of $107.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.83 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

