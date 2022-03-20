Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $72.53 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $75.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.69.

