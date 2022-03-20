Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. 6,556,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

