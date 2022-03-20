Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after buying an additional 1,096,646 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,326.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after buying an additional 732,614 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,414,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 692,794 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.