Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lowered by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after acquiring an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,469 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average is $220.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.