Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.