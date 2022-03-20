Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $5.69 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $5.69 or 0.00013705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $3,149.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.27 or 0.06893968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,565.18 or 1.00042476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00040951 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

