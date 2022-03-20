Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.59 million, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

