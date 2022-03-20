Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $256.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after acquiring an additional 478,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.08. 2,188,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,693. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

