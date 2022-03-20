Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.74. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 14,746 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.1% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 12.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

