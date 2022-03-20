Vivid Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,599,000 after acquiring an additional 634,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,019 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,086,000 after acquiring an additional 399,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,659,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,441. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.