Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,103,000.

IGLB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.77. 188,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,097. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $72.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89.

