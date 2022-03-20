Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $366,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 45,188,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,368,628. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

