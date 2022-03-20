Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 1.7% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.83. 3,689,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,118,135. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

