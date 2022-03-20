Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in PayPal by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in PayPal by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.77. 31,648,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,100,562. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.53. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

