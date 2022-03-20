Vivid Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,122,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,903. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.77. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

