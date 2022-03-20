VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) to post $203.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.83 million. VSE reported sales of $164.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $873.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $852.10 million to $913.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $917.73 million, with estimates ranging from $874.40 million to $969.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VSE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 89.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VSE by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VSE by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $591.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

