Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.90 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

