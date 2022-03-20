Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Warby Parker updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

WRBY stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $32,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

