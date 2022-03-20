Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WRBY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

WRBY stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.87.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

