Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on WRBY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.
WRBY stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.87.
In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978 over the last quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Warby Parker (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
