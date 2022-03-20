Warp Finance (WARP) Price Reaches $120.46

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $120.46 or 0.00289283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $563,046.02 and approximately $31,211.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002435 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012165 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

