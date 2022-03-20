Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of -251.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $24.83 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,198,000 after buying an additional 503,512 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 107,736 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

