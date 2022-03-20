Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Waste Connections posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Shares of WCN opened at $138.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.06. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $102.37 and a twelve month high of $138.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

