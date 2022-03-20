Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Waste Connections posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Shares of WCN opened at $138.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.06. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $102.37 and a twelve month high of $138.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.