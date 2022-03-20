Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.67. 2,743,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,838. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.82 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

