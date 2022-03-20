Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,067.33

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,067.33 ($13.88) and traded as low as GBX 826.25 ($10.74). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 826.25 ($10.74), with a volume of 13,547 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 900.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,067.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. The firm has a market cap of £143.46 million and a P/E ratio of 43.72.

About Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

