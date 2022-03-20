Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,067.33

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,067.33 ($13.88) and traded as low as GBX 826.25 ($10.74). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 826.25 ($10.74), with a volume of 13,547 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 900.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,067.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. The firm has a market cap of £143.46 million and a P/E ratio of 43.72.
About Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)
See Also
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.