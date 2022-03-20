Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 205,972 shares.The stock last traded at $1.22 and had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waterdrop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $90,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $1,408,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

