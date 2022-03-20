Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 205,972 shares.The stock last traded at $1.22 and had previously closed at $1.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waterdrop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.
Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)
Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
