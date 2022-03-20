WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after buying an additional 81,205 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE WEC opened at $94.68 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.