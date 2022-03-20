Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target to $21.00

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE AOMR opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

