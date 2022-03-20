Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $160.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $131.67 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

