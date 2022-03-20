Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $35.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

