Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

