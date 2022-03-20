WHALE (WHALE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $43.62 million and $1.13 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.66 or 0.00013693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.10 or 0.06941665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,359.57 or 0.99997979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040820 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.